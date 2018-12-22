The Senior Santa Project visited the Springs at South Biscayne, on Dec. 7 to entertained residents and distributed presents.
Quality Health of North Port, off of Outreach Way, hosted the Senior Santa Project on Dec. 10.
The Senior Santa Project and its JaLin Blends duo singing group had their third stop on Dec. 11 at North Port Pines.
The duo and the Senior Santa Project visited the Gardens of North Port on Dec. 13. They brought music and presents to take the residents into the holiday spirit.
The Senior Santa Project began about four years ago in North Port.
For more photos from its recent events, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.