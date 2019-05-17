NORTH PORT - The class of 2019 from North Port High School set a record when it comes to scholarship totals.
During a recent ceremony recognizing the dozens of students who received a variety of grants, scholarships and other financial assistance, the final total ante'd up to more than $9.4 million.
The event at the North Port Performing Arts Center had the students presented checks with scholarships from businesses, nonprofit grounds and colleges.
The total in contributions for the students was $9,408,815.
Along with the monetary awards, seniors were honored for enlisting in the military, athletic and artistic accomplishments during their time at North Port High School.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.