The North Port Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with both Sarasota and Manatee Counties, is inviting seniors who are 50 or older to compete in the Gulf Coast Games for Life.
Games for Life is a multi-sport event program. The series consists of events throughout Florida leading up to the Florida Senior Games held annually in December. Some events are being held in South County, including at North Port's Morgan Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd.
The Florida Senior Games continues to grow and provides fun, fellowship, fitness and competition for Florida’s fastest growing age group.
5K Race
For those interested in participating in the 5K race, registration is open as part of the annual Rockin’ Run & Roll 5K. This event will be held at 8 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center. Runners who place first, second, or third will qualify for the state competition in December.
Cornhole competition
The following month, the Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with Team Doogie Sports & Social Club, will host the Gulf Coast Games Bag Toss (a.k.a Cornhole) competition at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Morgan Center. Participants who place first, second, or third will qualify for the state competition in December.
Other events
Fees to participate in the Gulf Coast Games apply to each event and include an event T-shirt. Additional events will be hosted throughout the upcoming year. To for more information, or to register, call 941-861-PARK (7275) or email ParksOnline@SCGov.net or visit www.SCGov.net/Parks.
Please note that changes to these events or programs may be necessary due to Covid-19. Participants are reminded to practice good physical distancing, are encouraged to wear a mask when proper distancing cannot be maintained, and are asked to stay home if feeling ill.
