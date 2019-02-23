The ninth annual Serb Festival featured ethnic food, music, dance and crafts was held at the St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church.
All the proceeds from this event would go toward the completion of the church, an architectural replica of a Serbian Church in Obilic, Kosovo.
