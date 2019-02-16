The ninth annual Serb Fest takes place this weekend.
The annual event features traditional Serbian music, food, dance, heritage exhibitions, a kids’ carnival and vendors at St. Sava Church, 8065 W. Price Blvd, North Port.
It kicks off today and runs a full 12 hours — from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. today.
It continues from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Admission for the event is $3.
For more information, contact 941-894-9895 or visit www.facebook.com/St.Sava.Serbian.Orthodox.Church.
