NORTH PORT — Suicide rates among teenagers keep rising and a local group is tackling the issue.
Holly’s Hope, a North Port teen support group, is sponsoring a program called “TEEN safeTALK” to explain how to teens how to detect depression in themselves and their friends.
The session runs from 10 to noon on Tuesday, June 3, in the Morgan Family Community Center.
There is no cost and no registration is needed to attend. Teens are asked to merely show up to learn about depression and suicide.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a 2017 survey revealed that 7.4 percent of those in grades 9-12 have made at least one suicide attempt in the previous 12 months.
The program presented on Tuesday teaches teens to recognize the signs of depression in themselves and others, challenges the stigma surrounding depression and demystifies the treatment process.
Parents are also invited to attend.
Pizza will be served at the end of the session, according to organizers.
The Morgan Center is located at 6207 West Price Boulevard in North Port.
For more information, contact Amy Vogel at amy.vogel98@gmail.com.
