VENICE — A man arrested on sexual battery charges in December has been hit with additional charges by the Venice Police Department.
Keith Douglas Cross, 60, of Venice, was arrested on lewd and lascivious charges Dec. 28 and is being held in the Sarasota County Jail on $50,000 bond.
In the December incident, Cross was charged with approaching a young girl and making sexual advances. The incident took place in a Venice mobile home park.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Venice Police on Monday charged Cross with 35 additional charges of possession of child pornographic materials.
No additional information on the new charges was available Tuesday evening.
Cross, 60, 100 block of Vista Road, Venice, was arrested in December after he touched and tried to lick the victim in his Venice home, according to reports.
According to a police report, the victim was staying with Cross and a woman — the relation to the victim was not disclosed, but the woman knew the victim. Reports show the woman and Cross had been romantically involved and lived together at the time of the incident.
The woman went to the grocery store when the alleged incident happened. The victim was in the kitchen when Cross approached
The victim had stayed with Cross and the woman previously with no prior incidents, according to authorities.
“How are you, baby?” Cross said from behind the victim, according to the report. Cross touched her with both hands.
The victim punched Cross in the face in an attempt to get away.
Cross told authorities the victim became scared when she saw his bloody nose.
According to reports, Cross grabbed the victim by her arms and pulled her back where he attempted to lick her neck. The victim told authorities she kicked Cross in the genital area and ran away. She briefly ran outside before returning to the house and locking herself in a bedroom.
The victim called the woman and told her what happened, asking her to come home. Cross entered the bedroom and asked her what she was doing, reports show.
Cross tried to coach the victim to act as if nothing happened and after the interaction had no further contact with the victim.
“I took it too far and she didn’t say no,” Cross told investigators, according to the report.
The victim was not physically hurt and was removed from the home following the incident.
