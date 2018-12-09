Aisha Rosario was a junior at North Port High School when she found out she was pregnant with her first child.
“We were devastated, because life is already hard enough when you don’t have a kid, trying to get to college and everything,” Rosario, now 22, said about her family’s reaction to finding out she was pregnant.
“It doesn’t mean you don’t have hope or anything, it just makes it harder,” she added.
The teen birth rate in Charlotte County slightly exceeds the state average, while in Sarasota County it falls just under, according to countyhealthrankings.org, which is run through the University of Wisconsin.
Some former and current students in both counties say more could be done to teach kids about sex, to reduce both unplanned teen pregnancies and sexually transmitted disease.
“There really is none (sex education]) to be blunt,” said Abby Kirshy, a senior at Charlotte High School. “There’s no class. I haven’t had a single assembly relating to sex education my entire time in high school, and I’m a senior.”
She added that her knowledge about the issue of sex comes from older friends, and siblings.
But because kids can learn on their own, Kirshy said she doesn’t believe they are frustrated by the lack of information provided.
Still, she said there are some kids who know little about the important issue.
And based on Rosario’s experience, she said shunning it is not the answer.
So, what are local schools doing to teach kids about sex?
Promoting abstinence
Although Florida statute (1003.42) refers to its sex education as ‘comprehensive’ – meaning instructors can provide information on topics like safe sex and birth control – teaching abstinence remains a popular option.
Many local leaders also strongly back abstinence-only education.
“I have supported Florida’s abstinence-only education approach because it underscores a value and offers a solution that students need to learn and embrace,” said former Sen. Denise Grimsley (R-Sebring), who recently ran unsuccessfully for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture.
“For parents who want to provide more in-depth sexual education, that is their prerogative to do at home,” Grimsley added. “But taxpayer- funded education should give students a clear-eyed understanding of the many risks that come with early sexual activity.”
According to Cheryl Etters, FDOE spokesperson, districts decide which curriculum to use.
And, Charlotte County Public Schools parallels beliefs of representatives like Grimsley.
The HOPE-Physical Education Variation course is taught throughout high school and covers everything from mental health, to nutrition, to sex education.
“The Department of Health (DOH), grant funded, partners with our schools and speaks to students about healthy behaviors and good choices within the HOPE curriculum. This is an abstinence-only program,” said Michael Riley, Charlotte County Schools spokesperson.
Sarasota County also offers a similar course to high school-aged students and, while the program focuses on issues like family life and substance abuse, sex education is an entire unit of study.
“In the human growth and development unit, students will be taught responsibility and consequences of sexual relationships, avoiding pregnancy/sexually transmitted diseases, abstinence and infant mortality rates,” according to the course outline.
According to information from Florida’s Adolescent Sexual Health Committee — through the Florida Department of Education’s website — state law requires “comprehensive health education, which incorporates both sex education and disease prevention, and includes language on the awareness of the benefits of sexual abstinence as the expected standard and the consequences of teenage pregnancy.”
Specific content “is determined by local school district policy, which gives districts the latitude to determine the type of family life and sexual health education program that is implemented,” information from the committee states.
There are three other types of sexual health education programs in Florida besides abstinence-only.
“Abstinence-based (plus)” programs emphasize benefits of abstinence but include information about non-coital sexual behaviors, contraception and disease prevention.
“Abstinence-only until marriage” programs include some contraception education.
And “comprehensive sexual education” programs span K-12 grade levels and view sexual health as a lifelong process addressing sexual development, reproduction, interpersonal relationships, intimacy, body image, gender roles, abstinence and contraceptive options, according to the committee.
Regardless of the type of curriculum, many teens across the state have said in surveys that they are having sex.
In 2015, 41 percent of high-schoolers across Florida reported they were sexually active, according to information from the Florida Department of Education.
And, more than half of the surveyed seniors — 57.3 percent — said they have had sexual intercourse.
In Manatee County, Abstinence-based (plus) programs are taught. Its teen birth rate exceeds both Charlotte and Sarasota counties along with the state average, according to the numbers from countyhealthrankings.org
“The law says you must teach the benefits of abstinence not that you can only teach abstinence. This is a misconception that negatively affects what information students receive,” said Mary Ann Legler, a nurse practitioner and chair for Healthy Teens Manatee. “We tell students ‘we think you’re way too young to deal with the risk and responsibility,’ but we still give them all the facts because we’re realistic.”
Since Healthy Teens Manatee began six years ago, the county’s teen pregnancy rate has improved.
In Charlotte County, apart from HOPE curriculum, students also have other opportunities for sex education.
‘Choosing the Best’ is run by the Department of Health, and offers some information on contraceptives, sexually transmitted disease testing and birth control efficacy.
“In Charlotte County, the Florida Department of Health offers Sexual Risk Avoidance education as part of a multi-faceted approach to reducing births and sexually transmitted infections among youth,” according to Jennifer Sexton, spokesperson for the FDOH in Charlotte County.
Sex education instruction in Sarasota County Public Schools teaches abstinence from sexual activity outside of a marriage as the expected standard for all school age children “while teaching the benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage,” its curriculum states.
The district’s curriculum emphasizes abstinence to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.
According to Sarasota County Public Schools Health Education outline, students receive education on reproductive systems, puberty and menstruation provided by school nurses as early as fourth grade — with parental consent.
If a permission slip is not returned, the student will not receive the instruction.
All schools in Florida are required to make students aware of dangers and consequences of sexually transmitted diseases. Information about HIV and AIDS must be provided for students in grades K-12.
Does abstinence education work?
Some national studies have shown that abstinence-only sex education does not lead to fewer pregnancies.
For example, a 2010 study by the Guttmacher Institute found New Hampshire, a state that provides comprehensive sex education, had the lowest percentage of teen pregnancies.
The same report found a majority of states with the highest percentage of teenage pregnancy required abstinence-only sex education be taught.
“I would say we need to be more adamant and open about it, because nowadays a lot of kids are becoming sexually active younger and younger,” Rosario, who was a teen mom, said. “We need to inform the kids and their parents on how to handle these situations in a better manner than shun them.”
While she was in high school, Rosario was in the Teen Parent program in North Port.
Sarasota County Schools offers a teen parent program for students who are pregnant or already have a child. Pregnant teens or teens with a child may attend Riverview High School Cyesis Teen Parent Program, or North Port High School Cyesis Teen Parent Program, according to the district’s website.
“The more information you give students, the longer they will wait to have sex according to national studies,” said Legler. “Students really are hungry for the information but they are going to get the wrong information from the internet or a peer.”
She said she believes in having open conversations, but ultimately the conversation should begin at home. She added that she believes the schools do what they can.
Rosario graduated high school and is currently taking online college courses, working toward her degree and working full-time. She manages her busy schedule around her two daughters.
Meanwhile, the number of local pregnant teens getting assistance this year from at least one social service agency is on the rise.
Pregnancy Solutions is a non-profit organization with offices in Venice, North Port, and Port Charlotte, which offers pregnancy testing, pregnancy information and solutions, and parenting classes. Their website includes directions from schools near their Venice and North Port location.
According to Executive Director of Pregnancy Solutions, Lisa Rowe, they provide services to students in the North Port High School teen parent program.
Last year, the Port Charlotte office of Pregnancy Solutions served 13 girls between the ages of 15-19. So far this year, they had recently served 28 girls in that age range, according to Rowe.
