NORTH PORT — Federal officers arrested a 31-year-old registered sex offender in Rhode Island who tried to send pornographic videos of himself to a minor in North Port.
Nicholas Sannicandro, 31, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, faces two federal charges, according to the U.S. Justice Department: attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, and commission of a sexual exploitation offense by a person required to register as sex offender.
He was arrested after a joint operation by the FBI agents, with help from the North Port Police Department, Rhode Island State Police, members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Warwick Police Department in Rhode Island.
According to the Justice Department:
On May 18, a woman reported to North Port police that someone had sent inappropriate sexual communications to her 13-year-old son via an Instagram account with the identity of “Jackasslures.”
The Instagram account purported to be a fishing-related website. The mother told police her son also had received a package from Forestdale, Rhode Island, containing a fishing lure sent by a person associated with the Instagram account.
North Port Police found the Instagram account belonged to Sannicandro. They also learned the North Port boy found out about the fishing site from a 14-year-old middle-school classmate who lives in Englewood. They talked to the 14-year-old and confirmed that he had been communicating with “Jackasslures” since late January 2021.
As part of their investigation, a North Port officer assumed the online identity of the 14-year-old and began communicating undercover with “Jackasslures,” the Justice Department reported.
On June 10, “Jackasslures" sent a photos of himself and his boat docked in Warwick, Rhode Island. One photo was of himself "wrapped in a blanket on the boat with the caption of 'I’M COZY IN MY BED ON. MY BOAT[.],' and an invitation to go out on the boat with him," according to federal prosecutors.
On June 14, Sannicandro sent a "sexually explicit image" to the undercover officer. The next day, he sent a "live video of him performing a sex act on himself."
Law enforcement agents and officers in Rhode Island executed court-authorized searches of Sannicandro’s Smithfield residence and the boat in Warwick, then arrested Sannicandro and placed him in federal custody.
Sannicandro was convicted in 2011 in Massachusetts for possession of child pornography, and he was required to register as a sex offender, prosecutors reported. He was convicted twice in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.