NORTH PORT — It took a 60-year-old Shaggy Dog to mark the city’s birthday.
About 100 people gathered on the green in front of City Hall on Friday night to watch the antics of the dog in a 1959 Disney movie and mark the 60th anniversary of the incorporation of the city.
The city was incorporated in June 1959.
There were no speeches, and no politicians for that matter, on the agenda. Just adults and their children gathered in front of a large inflatable screen. Blankets and lawn chairs ruled the evening.
“‘Shaggy Dog,’ is that the movie?” one woman asked. “Is it the one with Tim Allen and Danny Glover?”
After being informed it was the original, filmed in 1959 with the late Fred MacMurray and Tommy Kirk, she frowned.
“I don’t think I have seen that one,” she said.
Monica Gerner, of North Port, brought her two grandchildren to see the movie.
“I just want to say that the things North Port does for the children who live here are incredible. My grandchildren are still talking about the Christmas party.”
DeVon Upchurch and Amy Youmans brought three children and one of their friends.
“It’s a good time for the kids, but also a great time for the adults.”
She pointed to the city’s display for Parks and Recreation and an ice cream truck parked next to a hot dog stand.
“It’s all here,” she said.
The movie was part of the city’s Movie on the Green series. The next one is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, featuring “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The area opens up about one hour before the movie begins. That hour will also include an on-site activity — creating cardboard binoculars.
