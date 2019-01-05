The Shannon Staub Public Library Youth Department recently celebrated its one year anniversary with “Furry Friends Story Time.”
The event held included included storytime, cupcakes and crafts for children.
The library holds weekly events for youth. A full schedule for all Sarasota County libraries, including North Port and Shannon Staub, is online at www.scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.