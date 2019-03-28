NORTH PORT - A fundraiser from the Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will feature singer-songwriter and storyteller Cahal Dunne on Saturday.
"Dunne is known as Ireland’s Happy Man, the result of writing and performing a song by that title and earning the Irish equivalent of 'American Idol,'" according to a news release from the Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library.
Dunne's show will include ChoirPlay, a local group whose songs includes “Punta Gorda,” a song co-written by Dunne.
ChoirPlay also sings medleys of songs from Queen, Bon Jovi, Motown, Billy Joel and others.
“This is not your Granny’s choir,” said Dunne, who helped form the choir.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. It starts with a "Luck-of-the-Irish auction." The show begins at 1 p.m.
Tickets are available in the Shannon Staub Library Friends Used Bookstore; from Friends board members, or at www.friendsofsspl.org. They are also available by calling 231-912-7540.
Tickets are $20.
"This fundraiser, in support of Shannon Staub Library programming for youths, young adults, and adults, will take place in the Conference Center and Gallery of the Suncoast Technical College North Port campus at 4445 Career Lane," the news release states.
