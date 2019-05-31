NORTH PORT — The Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port was recently awarded the Project of the Year from a public works group.
Sarasota County Capital Projects Project Manager Kim Humphrey announced the commendation to the library. The library received the 2019 Project of the Year for structures between $5 million and $25 million in terms of cost categories.
The award came from the Florida chapter of the American Public Works Association.
“The APWA Project of the Year is one of the few awards with focus on the collaborative efforts of the entire project team who working together, complete exemplary public works projects,” Humphrey wrote.
The library opened in late 2017.
