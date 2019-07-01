Shannon Staub Public Library hosted morning Storytime on Thursday featuring Nathalie Smith, parks naturalist with Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.

Smith read “Starry Safari,” by Linda Ashman.

Then she finished the program by sharing and discussing many live reptiles including lizards, snakes, frogs and toads with children and their parents/caregivers.

For more photos from the event, visit www.yoursun.com/northport

