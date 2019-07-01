Shannon Staub Public Library hosted morning Storytime on Thursday featuring Nathalie Smith, parks naturalist with Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.
Smith read “Starry Safari,” by Linda Ashman.
Then she finished the program by sharing and discussing many live reptiles including lizards, snakes, frogs and toads with children and their parents/caregivers.
For more photos from the event, visit www.yoursun.com/northport
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.