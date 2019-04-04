NORTH PORT — The Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port will feature the library’s eponym, Shannon Staub from 3:20 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 9 during National Library Week.
The event is part of the “Living Libraries” program, which allows patrons to book 20-minute conversations with different figures in the community, according to a news release.
Staub retired in December 2010 after serving as a Sarasota County commissioner for 14 years. She was also the first equal opportunity officer for the state of North Carolina, and an economic development director.
She continues advocating for libraries and youth as the founding president of the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and chair of the Positive Youth Development Council, the release said.
The new Shannon Staub Public Library was named in her honor in response to her contributions to the community, it notes.
Registration is required for the event. To reserve a spot, stop by the Shannon Staub Public Library reference desk or call 941-861-1740.
