VENICE — There’s good reason Venice is the Shark Tooth Capital of the World.
From Friday-Sunday, you can learn all about it from experts on the subject while feasting on carnival foods and buying specimen teeth at the Shark’s Tooth Festival.
Sharks have seven rows of teeth and the largest of the giant sharks had individual teeth as large as a modern human hand.
While diehard shark tooth seekers still find some nice teeth along Venice beaches, the giant teeth are found farther from shore by divers.
Children will have a special area of sand laced with teeth which should guarantee successful hunting.
Also at the festival are experts on shells, especially fossil shells, and other items that one might find along area beaches.
Crafters and vendors will also be on hand — about 110 juried craft and collector vendors, plus at least 20 food vendors and plenty of entertainment and a parade of Special Olympics athletes.
Entertainment ScheduleFriday, April 12 — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — The Gator Creek Band is a five-piece country music band.
Saturday, April 13 — DJ Danny opens the festival at 10 a.m. He will be followed by the Trinidudes steel drum band from noon to 1:30 p.m.
This festival benefits Special Olympics Florida — Sarasota County.
At 1:45 p.m. the Special Olympics Florida Athlete Celebration begins. It will include a fishing presentation by Paul Joyce from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
DJ Danny returns from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by Bandana from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Maiden Cane follows from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, April 14 —Noon to 1 p.m., American Idol finalist Sam Wolf from the show’s 13th season, where he placed in the Top 5.
From 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Brown Campbell Blues Band.
3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. up-and-coming country singer Caitlin McGrath.
The festival is at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds.
The festival will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 12; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.
Admission is $5 per person at the gate, children 12 and under free. Free parking. No pets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.