NORTH PORT — Celebrating Christmas for Cheri Terry has always been different.
Her mother, Valeria Smith, was born on Christmas a century ago.
During many years of her life, they would celebrate with two cakes while Smith played the organ and family sang together.
This year is even more special for the family.
“It’s wonderful to see my mom like this,” Terry said.
Despite her age, Smith still gets fixed up, wears jewelry and her White Shoulders perfume, and thanks all of her nurses and aide staff at North Port Pines.
Smith will not only celebrate Christmas with three of her 10 children, but also the special birthday today.
Terry hopes President Donald Trump will send a letter recognizing Smith’s birthday this year.
Smith was born in 1918 in Anderson, Indiana. She moved to Miami in the 1940s with her first husband.
She’s lived in North Port since the 1980s following her retirement from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where she taught adult education. Smith has lived at North Port Pines for the last 15 years, and prior to that, lived on Pocatella Avenue close to the retirement home.
Terry said her mother comes from a family of teachers, but her mother enjoyed music as well. Smith was part of glee club in high school and got to visit the White House, though Terry can’t quite recall when it was.
Smith met her first husband while singing in the USO. She wanted to be entertainer before moving into education — she won third place in a songwriting contest in her youth.
Smith attended Butler University and the University of Miami, where she received her bachelor’s in education as well as a master’s degree — Terry said her mother was planning to get a Ph.D., but did not have her dissertation.
While the family lived in Miami, Smith taught vocational classes at Lindsey Hopkins Technical Education Center. Music remained part of Smith’s life, teaching music to kids and also playing for her family, especially during the holidays.
Smith didn’t think she’d live to see 100; her mother died at 71. Smith was in hospice six years ago for leukemia and what doctors thought was pancreatic cancer.
Terry said her mother fought and now her leukemia is in remission.
“The Good Lord found favor in her,” Terry said.
Terry also credits her mother’s long life to the fact she has always been kind and agreeable. Smith also never made a promise she couldn’t keep.
Terry said her mother would always tell everyone “we’ll see,” instead of promising something.
Smith herself has no words of wisdom or advice to reaching 100, but Terry says her mother would like for her family to be happy and healthy.
“She’d like to be happy and healthy,” Terry said.
The family plans to celebrate today with a memory journal that was created by Terry to mark Smith’s special birthday.
“She continues to be a blessing to everyone,” Terry said.
