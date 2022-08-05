Nearly a year after Gabby Petito died, a foundation in her name has donated $100,000 to help others escape domestic violence.
On social media, her mother Nicole Schmidt announced the Gabby Petito Foundation donated the money to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The foundation formed said the donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation to the National Domestic Violence Hotline will help other victims like her daughter caught in turbulent relationships get help.
Petito, who lived in North Port for a couple of years with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was slain last summer. The pair were on a cross-country trip living out of her van. Petito made videos of their trip and posted them online, speaking often to her mother during the trip.
However, in late August, Petito stopped communicating with anyone. Her parents reported her missing to the North Port Police Department. On Sept. 19, her body was found Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Her death was ruled homicide by “manual strangulation.”
Laundrie disappeared from North Port shortly after police began searching for Petito. On Oct. 20, his remains were found in the Carlton Reserve just outside of the Environmental Park in North Port. He left behind a notebook in which, according to the FBI, Laundrie wrote that he killed Petito because she was in pain after falling down. He called it a “mercy killing.”
However, the pair were pulled over days before she died in Moab, Utah, after a witness saw Laundrie slap her.
In an interview with the “Today” show Thursday Schmidt said her story “begins because of domestic violence tragedy.” She said after watching the body camera footage of the Moab fight, something was clearly wrong with couple’s relationship.
“She’s hurting, she’s scared,” Schmidt said of Petito’s demeanor while being questioned by police officers.
After the FBI announced Laundrie’s confession, Schmidt said she was “fed up.” She tweeted those words along with the saying, “Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy.”
“Even in his last moments, he (Laundrie) wanted to act like he was the good guy,” Schmidt said in the interview.
CALLS INCREASE
Calls to the National Domestic Violence increased after other victims across the country learned about Petito’s plight.
The $100,000 donation will go to hire more help for the hotline through the Hope Can’t Wait campaign. The goal is to raise $2 million for more resources for the hotline.
“We got a lot of messages and emails telling us, ‘I left (an abusive relationship) because of her, your daughter saved my life,’” Schmidt told the “Today” show. "She touched the world."
Just as the calls for help increased nationally, so has the local need for resources to get out of abusive relationships.
According to Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota, there were 4,315 calls to its hotline in 2019 and 4426 in 2020. In 2021, there were 6,086 with 4,450 of them considered crisis calls for help to leave an abusive or controlling situation.
Jessica Hays, president and CEO of SPARCC, said the pandemic created more online services to help survivors.
“We see people embracing over the phone counseling,” she said. “More people want to receive tela-health or will log into virtual support groups. We pivoted and can offer our services virtually. We added texting to our hotline since the pandemic. A person can text the hotline and now it’s more accessible than it has ever been. We can reach survivors sometimes only by texting or sending a social media message.”
Hays said SPARCC is concentrating on adding at least one more support staff in North Port. Currently appointments can be done out of the satellite office at the Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, B103. She said she’d like to serve North Port and Englewood residents in need in a better way. She’d like to have a SPARCC employee there fulltime.
Hays said SPARCC helps survivors create a safety plan while they are still in the planning stage of leaving an abuser. She said if someone calls the hotline, they aren’t told to leave.
“We talk about a plan of how the person is going to leave,” she said. “We talk about what to do if the phone is ripped from their hand or there’s no exit. We talk about safety planning at every stage because the situation sometimes changes. We also talk about having a safe plan at work. It is a critical piece of what we do to help protect the survivor.”
For more information about SPARCC, call 877-365-1976.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.