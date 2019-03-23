SARASOTA — A homeless man who was booked into the Sarasota County jail on a misdemeanor charge in 2015 is now suing Sheriff Tom Knight and two of his deputies for an alleged use of excessive force against him.
Michael Basile, who had been charged with disorderly intoxication on March 27, 2015, alleges that Deputy Shaun Martin used excessive force by body-slamming him into a cement floor in the booking area according to the complaint filed Tuesday in the 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota.
That act caused damage to Basile’s eye socket and jaw, resulting in surgeries to repair the damage according to the complaint, which further alleges that he continues to suffer from them due to the traumatic nature of Martin’s action.
The complaint further alleges that Martin and Deputy Michael McMahan then engaged in a malicious prosecution of Basile, charging him with battery on a police officer, a felony under Florida law.
Knight is being sued in his official capacity as sheriff, which makes him “vicariously liable under Florida law for torts committed by an agency employee,” the complaint alleges.
Basile, who has demanded a jury trial, is seeking $100,000 in compensatory damages and exemplary damages for the injuries he suffered. He is represented by attorney Robert Watrous of Sarasota.
In an interview with WFLA in Tampa, Watrous said it was possible that Basile may have “mouthed off” to Martin, but that didn’t justify the use of extreme force against his client.
The station aired video from a booking room camera that showed Martin twisting Basile’s arm behind his back and shoving him face first onto the concrete floor. The video did not show any precipitating action on Basile’s part prior to the incident.
A subsequent internal affairs investigation, according to sheriff’s office records, found that Martin had indeed used excessive force without provocation, and he was ordered to serve a 36-hour suspension and retraining.
After receiving treatment for his injuries at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Basile was returned to the county jail, where he remained for the next five months on the battery charge. He was then released after the state attorney’s office declined to prosecute after reviewing the video and the internal investigation report.
Watrous told WFLA that after sending a demand letter to the county as required by Florida law prior to filing suit, the county offered $5,000 to settle the case. That offer was rejected, leading to the filing of the complaint.
As is customary county policy, the office of the county attorney, which represents the sheriff and deputies, declined to comment on the case, but a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said the agency is disputing the allegations.
