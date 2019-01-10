SARASOTA — A bomb threat targeted Sarasota County authorities on Wednesday night.
According to officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the incident began about 8 p.m. when the Public Safety Communications Center was notified "a series of threats were received via Crime Stoppers related to the sheriff’s office."
The tips suggested the targeted building was the sheriff office headquarters off of Cattlemen Road.
"Personnel responded to our headquarters, performed a cursory search, and cleared the building," the department said in a news release, noting that they believe the incident was "a hoax."
A wave of bomb threats were sent to a variety of government agencies and schools about a month ago. That torrent of threats largely came through vague phone calls and emails for hospitals and businesses as well on Dec. 13.
In that situation, federal officials took note. Several area schools and nonprofits also received the hoax bomb threats on that day.
Authorities said the investigation continues into Wednesday night's incident. The department also suggested anyone with information call the nonemergency line of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department at 941-316-1201.
