SARASOTA — Less than a year in operation, and the Homeless Outreach Team program is already showing signs of success, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight told commissioners this past Tuesday.
But that’s just HOT success in North County.
South County, including North Port, Englewood and Venice, remains a problem for the estimated 33 homeless people in that area Knight reported.
“We struggle to serve them,” Knight said. “They don’t want to go north.”
In November 2017, commissioners approved a new quality of life ordinance to address the problem of homelessness in the unincorporated county. Commissioners also provided funding to Knight to create two teams to serve the two areas of the county.
The idea behind the teams was to move the homeless into shelters and ultimately services to address the underlying issues to their homeless condition. Only as a last resort would an arrest and transport to the jail occur.
Knight got the program operation last June but staffed with just three people to make sure it would meet the goals set by commissioners.
“It’s worked real well,” Knight said. “We’re consistently keeping the 20 HOT beds (at The Salvation Army) filled.”
He cited statistics showing the team had made 484 contacts from June 2018 to January 2019 with 265 people receiving service of some sort. He did not elaborate on what happened with the other 219 people.
But the sheriff kept returning to the issue of South County and the lack of a space for them to go to.
“They know they’re being transported north. They don’t want to go north, and we can’t force them to go north,” Knight said.
“They feel South County is their home,” Commission Chairman Charles Hines noted.
“There’s just nothing for them to integrate with down there,” Knight added. “If we can get that service level to South County, it would really take off from there.”
As the county embarks on its 2020 budget, Knight suggested that the county begin concentrating on ways to improve the bed space for the homeless in South County, and perhaps partner with other organizations.
Only then, he said, would he consider adding additional personnel to the team. If a solution can’t be found for the South County problem, then he might consider limiting the team’s service to the area north of Clark Road.
“You’re getting your bang for your buck with this,” Knight concluded for his update. “This is a humane way to treat people. We can do more.”
