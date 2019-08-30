By KIM COOL
Staff Writer
SOUTH VENICE — Eating Yummies’ “hurricane donuts” could help take your mind off Dorian.
It is a sweet way to spend the weekend before the threatened arrival of Hurricane Dorian.
This is the first year that Yummies has made the red-frosted treat in the shape of a hurricane symbol.
Yummies’ owner Allen Tines said he located a hurricane symbol-shaped cookie cutter this summer.
“I hand cut each hurricane doughnut,” he said. “We use the same dough that we use for the yeast-raised donuts. Then each doughnut is hot-dipped in red icing.”
There is no filling. That red frosting helps the doughnuts to stand out in the display cases which are filled with an assortment of eye-catching treats in what seems to be an infinite variety.
Yummies is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Tines’ father opened the store in a building just west of the old Dome Flea market in 1989. It was moved to its present location in 2015.
Yummies is at 2001 South Tamiami Trail in the Ark Plaza.
The hurricane donuts sell for $3. The shop is open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed Monday for Labor Day. For more information, call 941-493-7170.
