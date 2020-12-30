NORTH PORT — Police detained at least person connected with a reported "road rage" shooting from a vehicle near Price and Chamberlain boulevards Wednesday afternoon.
It started when an argument took place outside the Pink Tequila restaurant at 1163 N Toledo Blade Blvd., said city spokesman Joshua Taylor in an email to The Daily Sun. The initial calls came in around 3:10 p.m.
"Words were exchanged, cars sped out of the parking lot. At some point, someone in one of the vehicles fired multiple rounds," Taylor said. "We have made contact with those involved who were already home. Both parties called 911."
North Port officers converged on a home on the 4600 block of Laramie Circle in North Port, about a mile north of the Charlotte County line and close to Interstate 75.
Police were looking for shell casings around Chamberlain Boulevard and Price Boulevard, where the shots were fired.
"All parties are accounted for, and several shell casings have been located near Chamberlain (and) Bluebird (Avenue)," city spokesperson Josh Taylor said in an email. "There is no danger to the public and the investigation continues."
"The shooter says he felt he was being followed home and was in fear," Taylor said.
