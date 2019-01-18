NORTH PORT — An annual set of shows with earnings slated to assist North Port High School students through music, art and scholarships begins this weekend.
The annual Show of Shows, put on by the Society of the North Port Performing Arts Center, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday with Voice of Legends concert by Eric Kearns.
Kearns puts on more than 200 shows a year where he performs as a variety of entertainers.
“(Kearns) growing repertoire consists of more than 100 legendary singers and their greatest hit songs,” according to promotional material on the web page for the society, www.societynppac.com.
The shows continue at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 with Sarasota’s five-piece band Paisley Craze, which cover a variety of music from the 1960s. The band advertises that it performs songs from The Beatles to Young Rascals to Janis Joplin to the sounds of Motown.
The entertainment changes at 7 p.m. March 2 with comedian Gid Pool and Las Vegas entertainer Jim Mazz.
Pool is a North Port resident who is known worldwide for his comedy. Jim Mazz brings “a high energy and enthusiasm” as he performs songs “by a wide variety of performers from classic artists to today’s contemporary performers.”
A ticket to all three shows costs $50. A single show ticket costs $25 each.
Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Port Performing Arts Center box office, at North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd, North Port, or by calling 941-426-8479.
