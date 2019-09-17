NORTH PORT — The city commission is expected to finalize city tax rates for 2019-2020 when it meets on Thursday, but a group of residents is trying to ensure that does not happen without a fight.
The commission has given preliminary approval to a millage rate of 4.0872 per $1,000 of assessed value for homes in the city. The current rate is 3.4077.
What this means for a homeowner in the city is that the taxes on a $200,000 taxable value house will jump from $681.54 to $817.44. Beside the millage rate, other assessments are proposed for increases. The measure is up for second reading and approval when the commission meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.
A group protesting the increase plans to publicly protest the action and is calling for residents to turn out at 5 p.m. in front of City Hall. “Make our elected officials accountable,” reads a flier that has circulated through the community. “Come to the City Commission meeting. Bring your neighbors. Bring your signs.”
“They approached the city and asked if they needed to obtain a permit to publicly protest and we said no permit was necessary,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the city.
In promotion materials, the group, headed by Victor Drobin, who lives in the West Villages area, is asking residents to show up to block any “rubber stamping” of the proposed budget.
Drobin, reached Monday, said while he is not sure how many residents will show up to protest, he hopes to change some minds on the commission. “We have interacted with the city manager,” he said. “I do hope the commission will reconsider its action.”
Mayor Chris Hanks contends the rate increase is due because the city has artificially held tax rates low over the past several years.
The city must have a new budget approved and in place by Oct. 1. The protest group hopes to fill the commission chambers.
The meeting is in the city commission chambers in City Hall.
