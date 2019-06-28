By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — For Edie Driest, ensuring wildlife is safe is a priority.
Driest is focusing on making sure gopher tortoises are safe and has been working to sell signs.
The signs are yellow and warn drivers to slow down for the gopher tortoises and her idea is to place them on mailboxes along residential streets.
Gopher tortoises are native to the area and are considered threatened. In Florida, the tortoises and their burrows are protected, according to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The biggest threat to tortoises is the loss of habitat due to human population growth. With that loss of habitat also comes the danger of being struck by a car.
It’s this threat Driest is trying to limit by getting drivers to pay more attention.
Driest and North Port Friends of Wildlife to start a sign campaign.
The group is selling signs that can posted on mailboxes and small poles to grab the attention of drivers.
Driest said she started selling the signs about two months ago.
“We’ve sold out first 15 (signs) and some of the second batch has sold,” Driest said.
Driest and the group have ordered the signs in batches of 15 and has sold signs as far away as Punta Gorda.
She’d like others in the area to do the same.
The city of North Port has signs already up on some of the busier roads in the community. However, the signs aren’t on any of the city’s residential roads. Driest’s goal was to make a solution that could help on those streets.
She did credit North Port city workers with assisting.
“Public works has gone a great job of protecting the tortoises,” Driest said.
She added she wants the city to be leader in the protection of the tortoises.
Driest hopes the signs North Port FOWL are selling will help remind residents to slow down. Money from the signs will go to help wildlife and continue the mission. The group receives some money from its membership dues.
“The little bit of extra money we do have is from membership,” Driest said.
She said that the membership fees was the seed money to buy the signs. Some of the money had also been recently donated to Venice Friends of the Wildlife Center to help pay for a tortoise who recently needed help.
Driest and FOWL do offer tips for wildlife safety. She said that when people are doing work in their yards, they should also be aware of the tortoise mounds.
“Even when they are mowing near the apron, and they could be mowing the mound,” Driest said.
Mowing over the mound could destroy eggs, and hurt the tortoises who spend much of their lives in their burrow.
According to FWC, the tortoises lay about five to nine eggs between May and June, with hatching underway between August and November.
She said people should also be cautious while driving and if they see a tortoise they can stop and help.
“We recommend stopping to grab them,” Driest said.
The first campaign led by North Port FOWL were bumper stickers that alerted others to braking for the animals.
She said people should only stop if its safe to do so and to move the tortoise in the direction it was going. She also reminds residents that they shouldn’t put the tortoises in water.
“We need to be aware of it and hope we can all live together,” Driest said.
Those interested in purchasing a sign can email northportfowl@gmail.com or can call Driest at 941-876-3720. Signs are $15 and can be delivered.
To learn more about North Port FOWL visit www.northportfriendsof wildlife.org.
For more on living with gopher tortoises, visit www.myfwc.com and click the engaging in conservation tag.
