NORTH PORT — Youth can continue to sign up for the North Port Youth Athletic Club spring tackle football season.
Those interested can sign up online at www.leaguelineup.com=npyac or at the concession stand at the George Mullen Field.
There is a $100 fee for both football players and cheerleaders.
The spring tackle season probably will begin in early March and there will be four games for each Mustang team.
They will be playing teams from Southwest Florida.
“We hope to have about 100 kids playing this spring,” North Port Mustangs president Bart Dixon said. “We have about 75 players now and we hope to have all six teams. Most of these players probably will be in our fall Pop Warner fall tackle league.”
There won’t be any playoffs following the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.