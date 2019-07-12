NORTH PORT - The North Port Police Department issued a Silver Alert late Friday night.
Authorities are currently looking for Lyndon T. Abbot Jr., 92, was last seen leaving to go to Venice.
He was driving a 2006 silver Saturn two door sedan with a Florida license plate of LYNJR.
"Abbot is suffering from the infirmities of aging," the department said in a social media posting.
Area hospitals have been checked but he's not been found, the department said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
