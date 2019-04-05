A sting operation after accusations of “lewd behavior” at two South Sarasota County parks led to the arrests of six men on charges based on “inappropriate conduct in public,” authorities said Thursday.
The crimes allegedly took place at Jelks Preserve in unincorporated Sarasota County between North Port and Venice along with Caspersen Beach in unincorporated Sarasota County near Venice city limits.
One of the men told an undercover cop he was looking for “fun in the sun” while another agreed to allow an undercover cop to take a photograph of his naked body.
The men arrested include: Charles Archibald, 61, of Lakewood Ranch; Brian Betourney, 60, of the 9000 block of Anita Avenue in Englewood; Paul Burik, 75, of the 300 block of Tortuga Drive in Nokomis; Ronald Frost, 51, of the 300 block of Alligator Drive in Venice; Gustavo Gatell, 76, of Sarasota and Thomas Imholt, 68, of the 800 block of Bayport Circle, Venice.
“On March 27, undercover detectives monitoring the parks, picnic areas, and trails observed six men engaging in a variety of inappropriate conduct in public,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “In each instance, the suspects openly interacted with an undercover detective by exposing sexual organs or soliciting lewd behavior.”
Each of the men is charged with indecent exposure and posted either $500 or $1,000 bond on March 27 or March 28. Burik had an added charge of resisting without violence, garnering the $1,000 bond because of it.
“The behavior of these men in a public space where there are families and children is absolutely appalling,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in the news release. “Unfortunately these operations are necessary to remind offenders the seriousness of their actions. We will continue to focus on crimes like these so everyone can enjoy a safer Sarasota County.”
Archibald, Betourney and Frost were arrested at Caspersen Beach at 4100 Harbor Drive; Burik, Gatell and Imholt were arrested at Jelks Preserve at 2300 North River Road.
