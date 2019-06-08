NORTH PORT — Not much made it past the North Port City Commission on Thursday night, but paintings on the city’s Skate Park did obtain preliminary approval.
On an evening where even a 68-space parking lot proposal for the new Aquatic Center could not gain a green light, the plan to have local youth design and paint the skate areas did get the go ahead.
Sarasota artist Jessica Howard presented the plan to have “skate and paint” parties every other Saturday night and allow youth to design and paint the skate park features.
Howard said she plans to enlist Ringing School of Art students to help with the designs.
The commission approved the plan, but then asked Howard to coordinate the plans with the Art Advisory Board to ensure the designs, according to Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell, “do not embarrass the city.”
A plan for a 68-space paved parking area next to the city’s soon-to-open aquatic center was delayed until the commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, June 11.
McDowell asked why the city had to pave the entire area, when it would cost less to have either shell parking lots or merely grass lots.
“The Braves have lots of grass parking, so why do we have to have paved lots?” McDowell said. “I have just too many questions to vote on this.”
The item was moved to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The city had estimated the new paved lot would cost $498,000. The lot was initially approved more than a year ago.
The commission also rejected the city plans for a “tribute wall” at the aquatic center.
The city’s staff had proposed several levels of giving for the wall, but the panel asked them to return with new plans for levels of giving and establishing a wall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.