NORTH PORT - An all day skateboard, BMX and concert is set for the North Port Skate Park on Saturday.
The event, called SRQAMFEST for Sarasota Amateur Bands and Riders Festival, runs from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. at the skate park, 5651 North Port Blvd., North Port.
Sign ups and warm ups begin at 8 a.m. Competitions start at 11 a.m.
General admission tickets are $4 in advance and $5 at the event; participation registration is $12 in advance and $15 at the event.
EJ McCloud, 27, a North Port native, said he wanted to give something back to the community and noticed the city only hosts one event a year at the skate park.
"I've rode in that skate park since the day it opened its doors so it just kind of came naturally," McCloud said.
The competition takes place throughout the day - with bands playing 30-minute sets between the skate board and bike contests.
McCloud was thrilled with the city's reaction to the idea.
"I was hoping for the best and expecting the worst. But the city was really responsive and easy to work with. Parks and Rec helped and we were able to get the permits quickly," he said. "We're really excited that they were so open to the event."
Along with being a resident who works in the city, he's also a musician and returned to his BMX hobbies. He said those involved with skate park activities are all close to one-another.
"A lot of people stereotype them as hoodlums - but the reality is the kids are all really smart," he said. "They are all working hard out there. Everybody who comes out there, it's like a big family. Nobody ever fights. They are all there for one reason - to ride."
Bands from throughout Florida are taking part, including Coastline, Bargain Bin Heroes, Perfect Sequence, Monument Beach and The Rock Box Student Band - from North Port. He finds the music will be exciting with "the diversity of the bands that we have coming," he said. "We have a mixture of acoustic to pop-punk to ska to punk. I think it'll be a good mix."
Registration and open skate warm ups take part from 8-11 a.m. with the first competition at 11 a.m.
"It's a good chance to see what the kids are doing and how their growing with their skills," he said. "We're looking to give something back to the community."
He said the festival has a lot of great sponsors, pointing out Office Outfitters and Absolute Windows and Doors as being crucial and 20 other sponsors also assisting in the first event of its type in North Port.
He said it's also "a chance to see the skate park exists," in North Port - for those who haven't been by it.
