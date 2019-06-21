Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Registration starts at 1 p.m. today for the annual Bike & Skate Competition at North Port Skate Park.
The event brings together riders and skateboarders of all levels of talent to use the facility.
The North Port Skate Park is at 5651 North Port Blvd. near the intersection of North Port Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue.
The day is a part of the celebration of Go Skateboarding Day.
“Skateboarders and BMX bikers of all levels are invited for a day of competitive fun,” the city of North Port states in an online posting.
With registration starting at 1 p.m., competition kicks off runs from 2-5 p.m. There will be three categories for those taking part in today’s competition: Beginner; intermediate and advanced.
There will be three awards presented for the first three places in each of the categories.
Parking is at Dallas White Park at 5900 Greenwood Ave. and admission for spectators is free, according to the city.
“All attendees are welcome to stay for the post-competition celebration,” the city said.
That celebration takes place from 5-6 p.m.
