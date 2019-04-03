The SRQ AMFEST — Sarasota Amateur Bands and Riders Festival — took place at the North Port Skate Park on Saturday.
The event included skateboard, scooter and bike competitions, along with music.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
