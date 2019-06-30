legion100815a_C

Sam and Sue Guiffida dance in 2015 at the Fall Fest at American Legion Post 254 in North Port Estates. The post is hosting a Hawaiian Luau from 4-9 p.m. July 20 as a fundraiser by the Sons of the American Legion Post 254 for the North Port Veterans Hardship Fund. 

NORTH PORT - A Hawaiian Luau will kick off fundraising for the newly formed North Port Veterans Hardship Fund.

The "Grass Skirts and Hawaiian Shirts Luau" will take place on July 20 on the grounds of American Legion Post 254.

The event will include island-inspired music by DJ Scotty Dog, professional fire dancers and prizes for best Hawaiian shirt, best grass skirt, a hula hoop contest and a limbo contest, according to a news release from the post.

Also slated to take place: a three-legged race. 

Food will include Hawaiian sno cones along with a hog roast.

The event is open to all North Port veterans organizations, American Legion members and their guests.

The North Port Veterans Hardship Fund will be administered by the Sons of the American Legion Post 254 to assist veterans and their families going through difficult times.

Admission to the luau is $15 per ticket. Attendees under 18 are free but need to buy food separately. Tickets are available at the post or at the door the day of the event. 

The event begins at 4 p.m. July 20. 

Anyone interested in sponsoring - with levels ranging from $50-$200, should call Jackie at 941-565-5756 prior to July 18.

American Legion Post 254 is located at 6648 Taneytown Street in North Port Estates. For more information, call 941-423-7311.

