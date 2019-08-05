VENICE - The SKY Family YMCA announced a new chief executive officer on Monday afternoon.
Gene Jones has nearly three decades of experience with the YMCA, according to a news release from the organization.
Through his career, he has worked at the YMCA of Greensboro, YMCA of South Hampton, Roads, YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta and the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington.
His most recent posting was at the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington where he was vice president of operations and youth development, according to the news release.
"I am truly excited about this new opportunity and journey with the SKY Family YMCA," Jones said in the news release. "It will be an honor to work with the board of directors, staff and community partners as we position our Y for the future."
SKY Family YMCA has facilities in Charlotte, Glades, Hendry and Sarasota counties along with two charter middle schools - including one in Venice - and four early education centers, including North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice.
The news release said his "vision and passion" will drive the YMCA mission in the region.
"I look forward to finding new ways to expand our reach, build on our services and strengthen our commitment to the community," he said.
The SKY Family YMCA is set to close the child care facility in North Port on Sept. 30. It had run the North Port pool, but it closed recently.
