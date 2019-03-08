VENICE - The state wants to tell Charlotte and Sarasota counties whether they will get a new interchange on Interstate 75 and where it will go.
But they can’t quite do it.
Under pestering from commissioners from both counties at a joint meeting last week, state engineers finally acknowledged it will take several years to approve or disapprove a request for a new interchange near the Charlotte-Sarasota county line in North Port city limits. And the soonest any construction would begin is years after that approval, engineers from the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Commissioners from both counties held in Venice calculated they would have to wait about 10 years for construction to start.
State engineers, during a presentation at the meeting, explained that they recently shortened the project timeframe by thinking outside the box. They are studying the interchanges at the same time as they study the future need for express lanes.
But commissioners were more interested in when something was going to happen.
“It’s important that we understand when the process will kick off,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty. “You said we’re not even in the process yet.”
At issue is a longstanding, two-county request for a new interchange somewhere between Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port and Kings Highway in Charlotte County. Two likely locations are Yorkshire Street or Raintree Boulevard in North Port, state officials said.
A new interchange is of particular interest to Charlotte County, to relieve growing congestion on Kings Highway in the region of Veterans and Peachland boulevards.
Trying to get a time estimate, commissioners asked three times but ended up doing their own arithmetic.
Sarasota Commissioner Nancy Detert started off asking if the decisions would be made in months or years. She got a long explanation of the complex process.
“Now it sounding like years and decades,” Detert said. “Give us a ballpark. Are we talking 20, 50 years?”
FDOT’s District One Systems Administrator Lawrence Massey answered: “No, I wouldn’t say so. First, we don’t know if it is likely to be justified or not. If it were to be justified, we can move forward with programming a project before Joshua (Jester) finishes his PD&E (Project Development and Environment study), because he will have completed that analysis as a component of the PD&E, and we can go ahead and move forward with it one way or another.”
Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance chimed in.
“It’s great to see how quickly this has risen to discussion phase and we’re really forward to a molasses pace of federal bureaucracy,” he said.
Gary Harrell, director of Charlotte County’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, told the Sun there are good reasons that state highway engineers live in the future and use elaborate planning procedures.
“These roadways are ungodly expensive,” he said. “You have to look long distance.”
Harrell said he is confident state engineers are taking the right steps before committing to the interchange project.
“We’d like to see it sooner, but the interchanges are very, very expensive. We want to make sure it goes in the right spot.”
what a really bad idea. the yorkshire triangle is a no-person's land, there are very few homes and no utilities in the area, so who on earth would even use such an exit? why waste countless millions of dollars on this?
