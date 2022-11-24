NORTH PORT — Teresa Benes’ tiny store in Ashley Plaza in North Port didn’t suffer nearly the amount of damage as other small businesses in North Port, Port Charlotte or Punta Gorda. Therefore, she’s happy to pass on savings to customers on Small Business Saturday.
“I’m so grateful,” Benes said.
Benes is the owner of Strawberry Moon, 14503 Tamiami Trail.
“I can’t complain,” she said. “here’s so many sad stories out there about store owners who lost everything and cannot reopen.”
On Saturday, Benes is offering 10% off of most of her merchandise, including jewelry, holiday ornaments, house items and knick knacks in her boutique store.
Small Business Saturday was created to promote local mom-and-pop businesses, which are the backbone of many communities. Participating businesses offer discounts and display Small Business Saturday items at their stores the day after Black Friday. It’s often a day for small business owners to recoup some of their summertime losses.
“When someone buys Minnesota soap from my store, they aren’t just buying from one mom and pop owner, but two or three,” she said. “I buy the soap from a mom-and-pop business in Minnesota that makes their soap from goat milk on their farm. I partner with other mom and pop manufacturers and artists to sell their items in my store. So really it’s a win for the small business owners.”
Karen Tyree is a small business owner who always participates in Small Business Saturday. This year, she especially wants shopper to visit her Dearborn Street boutique Ivy’s on Dearborn.
For months, crews worked on new parking and renovations to Dearborn Street and nearby Pioneer Plaza. Local restaurants and businesses are open on Dearborn Street on Saturday for guests to park, walk and explore.
“We have made it through Dearborn Street construction, COVID-19, Hurricane Ian, some red tide and now we need a party,” Tyree said. “Construction is 90% done on our side of the street so we will be having a two-day tent sale with 50% off everything under the tent.”
Joe Maxx, next to Ivy’s on Dearborn is also offering Small Business Saturday specials.
In Punta Gorda
John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, recently told the Punta Gorda City Council the value of Small Business Saturday for local business owners.
“The Farmers Market is filled with small business owners,” he said during a recent council meeting. “These businesses came back after Hurricane Ian. More than 200 didn’t after Hurricane Charley (in 2004).”
The small business owners at the market sell produce, ethnic cuisine, arts and crafts, dried fruits and nuts, Italian bakery items, fresh homemade pasta, kitchenware, cupcakes, beef and fresh seafood, fresh citrus, jewelry, candles and soaps, dip mixes, Florida arts and crafts French bakery items, baguettes and olives, homemade pies, orchids, organic produce, personalized pens, kettlecorn, coffee beans and drinks, native and exotic plants.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., there’s live music and working artists at the corner of Taylor Road and Olympia Avenue in downtown Punta Gorda. During the market, shoppers can try a variety of complimentary Artisan gourmet international cheeses at one of the 70 booths.
Also in Punta Gorda is a free two-day craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to kick off Small Business Saturday weekend at 331 Sullivan St. in Punta Gorda. Crafters sell one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.
Shoppers can take a break from the hustle and bustle and visit Artisan’s Atelier, at 117 Herald Court Centre, Unit No. 113. The main entrance to the working art gallery is on West Olympia Avenue, between Taylor Street and Tamiami Trail. Often, some of the artists are working on the sidewalk on Olympia Avenue in Punta Gorda.
