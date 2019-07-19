NORTH PORT - Ash from a prescribed burn in Sarasota County's Deer Creek Preserve miles away was falling on the western side of North Port on Friday afternoon.
The prescribed fire, more than five miles away, was set to take place much of the day. The plume of smoke caused many calls to emergency officials throughout the day.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is in charge of the burn that began about 11 a.m..
"The burn will be approximately 115 acres and located in the southern portion of the preserve," the city said in a news release. "The burn will be 2.6 miles south of I-75, and 0.5 miles north of U.S. 41," it said.
Technically, it's about 1.5 miles west of the city of North Port, the city noted.
"A smoke column may be visible from locations around North Port and from the interstate."
The city's main website notes when prescribed burns are set in the area.
The burn is scheduled to last until about sunset, city of North Port Fire Rescue said Friday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.