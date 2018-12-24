NORTH PORT - North Port High School and Hans Duque, varsity girls soccer coach, honored the seniors members of the team on Tuesday night at The Preserve.
The seniors walked through the inflatable Bobcat along with family members and friends, toward coach and administrators.
They received a blanket with their name on it.
More photos from the ceremony are online at www.yoursun.com/northport
