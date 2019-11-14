North Port report: Ukrainian-Americans upset with impeachment direction

Ksenia Kuzmycz is an American of Ukrainian heritage upset by the Trump impeachment hearings in Washington.

NORTH PORT — This week there’s a different vibe in North Port.

That’s because the national impeachment spectacle touches on a sensitive topic. There are some 3,500 Ukrainian-Americans in this area, part of more than 40,000 in Florida. And whether it’s fair, many see themselves as hyperlinked to the public hearings in Washington.

Here’s the backstory: President Donald Trump is alleged to have pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival. The U.S. House is investigating the matter, as it had done with possible Russian influence in the 2016 election.

What’s vexing many Ukrainian-Americans is that Trump’s troubles place Ukrainians in a tough spot of having to defend their home country to outsiders. In exchange for American aid, Trump is alleged to have coerced Ukraine’s president to investigate former U.S. senator and candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

There’s a taint to the public proceedings that Ukrainian-Americans must endure, a smell of misinformation and a lack of understanding, said Ksenia Kuzmycz, a North Porter of Ukrainian heritage upset with the whole mess.

“Everybody’s talking about it right now,” said the 76-year-old, “I see it as President Trump diverting attention from his crime. He’s besmirching (Ukraine).”

North Port’s Ukrainian community is diverse, having differing faiths and cultural histories. Kuzmycz, for example, left Ukraine with her family as a child after temporarily settling after World War II in a displaced persons camp, ultimately heading to the U.S. with help from a family priest. Her adulthood was in Washington, D.C., moving to North Port in 2018, the one place her children in other parts of the country could agree to visit … in winter, she said, smiling.

But as Kuzmycz explained her anger over the Trump issue, for instance, two women with her at a local Ukrainian community center eased away from her circle as she talked.

Neither were in agreement with their friend, nodding long “no’s” when asked of their opinion and if they wished to supply further comments.

