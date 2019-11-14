NORTH PORT — This week there’s a different vibe in North Port.
That’s because the national impeachment spectacle touches on a sensitive topic. There are some 3,500 Ukrainian-Americans in this area, part of more than 40,000 in Florida. And whether it’s fair, many see themselves as hyperlinked to the public hearings in Washington.
Here’s the backstory: President Donald Trump is alleged to have pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival. The U.S. House is investigating the matter, as it had done with possible Russian influence in the 2016 election.
What’s vexing many Ukrainian-Americans is that Trump’s troubles place Ukrainians in a tough spot of having to defend their home country to outsiders. In exchange for American aid, Trump is alleged to have coerced Ukraine’s president to investigate former U.S. senator and candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
There’s a taint to the public proceedings that Ukrainian-Americans must endure, a smell of misinformation and a lack of understanding, said Ksenia Kuzmycz, a North Porter of Ukrainian heritage upset with the whole mess.
“Everybody’s talking about it right now,” said the 76-year-old, “I see it as President Trump diverting attention from his crime. He’s besmirching (Ukraine).”
North Port’s Ukrainian community is diverse, having differing faiths and cultural histories. Kuzmycz, for example, left Ukraine with her family as a child after temporarily settling after World War II in a displaced persons camp, ultimately heading to the U.S. with help from a family priest. Her adulthood was in Washington, D.C., moving to North Port in 2018, the one place her children in other parts of the country could agree to visit … in winter, she said, smiling.
But as Kuzmycz explained her anger over the Trump issue, for instance, two women with her at a local Ukrainian community center eased away from her circle as she talked.
Neither were in agreement with their friend, nodding long “no’s” when asked of their opinion and if they wished to supply further comments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.