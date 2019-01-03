The North Port Chorale and its director, Jeffrey Herbert, presented “A Christmas Tale” on a recent evening at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
They brought to the audience their version of the holiday spirit with selections like, “Christmas at the Movies,” “Ha Shalom,” and “The Twelve Days after Christmas,” among others.
The next concert for the North Port Chorale is Saturday, Feb. 16, with You & The Night & The Music with tickets currently on sale.
