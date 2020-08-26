SARASOTA COUNTY — With site work almost complete, construction of the new South County Courthouse will begin after the end of September.
This week, commissioners unanimously approved a series of amendments to contracts with the companies overseeing the project and the issuance of a $9 million note to finance the construction of the long-needed courthouse -- located south of the Venice city limits on Tamiami Trail.
A ground-breaking event is scheduled for next Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“This is a great project for South County and the community as a whole,” Commissioner Charles Hines said. “It’s an exciting time to see this moving forward.”
Noting that the county is 55 miles long and most of the growth is occurring in South County, Commissioner Nancy Detert said it was “a little harsh” to continue making people come to North County to access court services.
Kokolakis Contracting will perform the actual construction as a sub-contractor to Halfacre Construction Company, hired by the county as the construction manager at risk for the project.
The plans call for the construction of a new, six-courtroom facility at the R.L. Anderson Administration Complex where a parking lot exists on the south side. That parking lot will be moved to the north side of the complex where the pond, a long-time fixture at the front of the site, has been filled in.
Although six courtrooms are planned, only four will be built out with the other two rooms utilized for other purposes until future expansion is needed. Court Administration, the Clerk of the Circuit Court and the Sarasota County Sheriff will also have space in the new building.
Construction of the courthouse is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021.
Upon completion of the courthouse, renovations will begin in the R.L. Anderson building with Planning and Development Services and the Health Department moving to the second floor where courtrooms currently exist.
The offices of the Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections, Property Appraiser and Veterans’ Services will all remain on the first floor. Commission chambers will be unaffected by the move.
New offices for the state attorney and public defender will be installed in the annex building behind commission chambers where Planning and Development Services is currently located.
The entire project carries a $32 million price tag paid for through infrastructure surtax revenues, a bank note and justice facilities impact fees.
For 12 years, the county has sought ways to improve the delivery of judicial services in South County, recognizing both the growth in the area and that the current courtroom facilities located on the second floor of the building do not meet modern operational standards.
After many fits and starts, and working with current occupants at the complex along with the South County Bar Association and the Audubon Society, county staff developed a plan that met with everyone’s satisfaction.
“This is big enough to brag about,” Hines added. “It’s important infrastructure in South County for our residents.”
