NORTH PORT - South Sarasota County schools are experiencing a telecommunications outage, according to a post on the Sarasota County Schools Facebook page.
FPL Connect and Comcast are working to improve phone service at Cranberry Elementary, Glenallen Elementary, Lamarque Elementary School, Toledo Blade Elementary School, Atwater Elementary, Heron Creek Middle School, Woodland Middle School and North Port High School.
Main phone lines are open but additional services are disrupted at this time, the post said.
The district expects telecommunications to be fully operational later this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.