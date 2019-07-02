SOUTH VENICE — A South Venice man was arrested Monday after detectives said he confessed to possessing child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Scott Daniel Terry, 50, of the 500 block of South Venice Boulevard, faces 40 counts of possession of child pornography.
Detectives were led to Terry after receiving multiple tips from the web services provider Yahoo! and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Both reported that an email account was used to transmit illicit images, an arrest report shows.
Detectives reviewed the images provided by Yahoo! and discovered that the IP address used to download 552 images of child pornography belonged to Terry, the report said.
Further investigation then led them to his residence.
Terry told detectives he had downloaded and viewed the images on his cellphone, detectives reported.
He also admitted to watching two videos consisting of child pornography, according to the report.
Terry remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.
According to the arrest report, he works for South Venice Pool Service.
