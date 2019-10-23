SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will soon convene for a special meeting, where to address the results of a sexual harassment investigation involving a top district administrator.
The meeting will be held at noon Nov. 5 in board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
Board members received a report on Oct. 16 confirming that Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby sexually harassed his administrative assistant Cheraina Bonner.
The report, produced by the Fort Myers-based law firm Sproat Workplace Investigations, also reveals that Superintendent Todd Bowden failed to address the complaints Bonner brought against Maultsby.
“There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Dr. Todd Bowden’s actions played a primary role in the District’s failure to promptly and adequately address Bonner’s claims of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation and threatening behavior,” the report stated.
The report, which was only provided to a handful of district officials, has yet to be released to the public. It will become available on Oct. 28, once the state-mandated 10-day confidentiality period ends.
Members of the School Board, who each have a copy of the report, have opted not to discuss its contents, due to the confidentiality period.
“The evidence and the findings, especially when viewed collectively, support the conclusion that Maultsby used sexually abusive and vulgar language and engaged in verbal, visual and physical conduct toward Bonner that unreasonably interfered with her work performance and which also created an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment,” according to a copy of the report posted on the Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s website.
It also shows Maultsby threatened to retaliate against Bonner when she told him she planned to report his misconduct. Maultsby told her, “snitches get stitches,” and would later repeat the threat in a text message, which included a link to a news story about a whistleblower who was killed.
The report states it is “reasonable for Bonner to become more concerned about her safety” after Maultsby knew she had complained to Bowden about him.
Investigators came down hard on Bowden, too, pointing to his failure to address Bonner’s claims of sexual harassment, hostile work conditions and retaliation. Investigators found Bowden was “wrong” to discount the seriousness of Maultsby’s text.
An agenda for the special meeting will be posted on the district’s website sometime this week. The public will have an opportunity to comment on the report during the meeting.
