SARASOTA — Superintendent Todd Bowden’s contract passed in a split vote — a decision that inspired mixed reactions from board members and residents alike.
The four-year contract stirred controversy in the community after some board members raised concerns over a new supermajority vote, which requires four board members to fire the superintendent. Some also worried about the superintendent’s guaranteed $5,000 annual pay increase.
School Board Member Bridget Ziegler said Wednesday she was greatly disappointed in the outcome. Ziegler said she was mainly concerned about the supermajority vote, adding that it “hijacks the will of voters.”
“I was shocked and find it quite frankly disgusting that members of our board publicly admitted that it was to prevent the future boards from being able to make a change with the superintendent,” Ziegler said. “That is not the way that a governing board is supposed to work.”
School Board Member Shirley Brown, who showed support for the contract, said the controversy and the “battles against Todd” have been frustrating.
Brown defended several of Bowden’s controversial decisions, including establishing an internal police force and setting gender guidelines that allow students to use the bathrooms, locker rooms that correspond with their preferred gender identity.
Three women have previously come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Bowden, which has also inspired criticism of the superintendent.
“It is just so frustrating to me that it all comes down to Todd and it’s all around things he was cleared for before he was hired and it just keeps coming up,” Brown said. “People were talking about the transgender issue. I’m sorry, that’s not going to tell me to vote no on him. That was one of my proudest moments that he’s done, that he stood up for those kids that are being bullied in our school district.”
Despite opposition from board members, parents and teachers, many of whom expressed frustration at the meeting, Bowden said he hopes to be judged solely for the performance of the district.
“I look forward every year to when the Florida Department of Education issues report cards because, to me, that’s a nice clean evaluation of the school district,” Bowden said. “It’s very objective, it’s clean of politics. I’ve set a goal for us to be the number one school district in the state and all of our actions will be centered on that goal.”
Bowden said he was not surprised by the outcome and expected the controversy that ensued.
“I did, there’s a decision making process that this board seems to go through in which prior to making decisions there’s this rallying cry that goes through social media, and so we kind of go through this process,” Bowden said. “It’s interesting that the debate on any big issue, be it my contract or our (gender) equity guidelines, that debate begins in the community, sometimes before it begins at the dais and then it kind of reaches a crescendo here in board chambers.”
