NORTH PORT — A rather large roseate spoonbill is about to land in the city.
The City Commission on Tuesday night approved the purchase of a spoonbill statue to be placed at the intersection of Price Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard.
It’s part of the city’s ongoing drive to place artwork in public places throughout North Port.
This roseate spoonbill is a bit larger than those residing in the marshes in North Port.
While not yet complete, it is projected to stand 10-12 feet high, with a wingspan of 6-7 feet.
It will be placed on the northwest corner of the intersection, in the grassy area in front of the Walgreens Pharmacy.
The city’s art advisory board recommended the purchase of the $10,000 statue to honor the many water birds that reside in the city.
The sculptor is Donald Gialanella, of St. Petersburg.
In a statement, he said the statue will be welded mild steel and powder coated.
“Maintenance will be nil,” he said. “It will be incredibly strong, weatherproof and safe for human interaction.”
The statue is expected to be completed by June.
