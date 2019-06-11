NORTH PORT — Close games were the rule rather than the exception in the North Port Youth Athletic Club flag football league Saturday at the George Mullen Field.
The Blue Tiny Division team edged the Yellow team 33-32 in overtime for its first victory. The Yellow team had been unbeaten and is now 4-1.
In the Senior Division, the Blue team suffered its first loss of the season with a 26-22 defeat to the Red team. The Blue team is 4-1 and probably needs to win next week to have the top seed for the playoffs June 22.
“We were driving towards the winning score,” said Senior Division blue coach Harry Russom. “But my quarterback dove into the end zone and the referees ruled that it wasn’t a score because you’re not supposed to dive into the end zone. It was a close game and we played really well.”
The Blue team must win in the final regular season game this Saturday to gain the top seed for the playoffs. The White team is 5-0 in the Junior Division and has clinched the top seed for the playoffs.
The playoffs will consist of two semifinal games in each of the three divisions plus a championship game.
Mustangs signups
In Pop Warner news, the North Port Mustangs are continuing to take signups for the fall season. Youths can sign up from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Youths must have a completed physical on an official Pop Warner form before taking the field Aug. 1.
Huskies signups
In other youth sports, the North Port Huskies are continuing their signups for the fall football season. There is a $175 fee for tackle football and $100 for flag football. There is a $100 fee for cheerleading (non-competition). A sibling discount (besides the first player) is $20. To sign up, go on line to www.northporthuskies.com. Scholarships and payment arrangements are available.
The Englewood Cats, formerly in Pop Warner, are now part of the American Youth Football program and are in the same conference as the Huskies.
