By Charles Ballaro
Sun Correspondent
The North Port High School football team has a lot of work to do, especially on special teams.
Estero took advantage of numerous mistakes in the Bobcats punting game, including a blocked punt, two fumbles and a bad snap, all in the first half, to cruise to a sloppy 31-13 victory Friday at Jeff Sommer Stadium.
The Wildcats turned those punting miscues into 19 points. Tanner Elliott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two to turn the game into a rout.
Worse for the Bobcats, Josh Singleton was taken off on a stretcher early in the game. His status is unknown.
Jeff Terry rushed for 146 yards and scored both North Port touchdowns
KEY PLAYS: Estero got on the board quickly with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Elliott to Kirk Talley to put the Wildcats on the board.
Later in the quarter, North Port’s Norvell Robinson fumbled a punt that was recovered by Estero’s Brendan Rake, leading to another touchdown.
North Port started well in the second half as Jeff Terry ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run to make it 25-7. The Bobcats got to the Estero 2 on their next drive, but Terry fumbled and the rally was snuffed out.
WHAT THE OUTCOME MEANS: North Port has yet to have a winning season. This performance isn’t going to help, especially with Sarasota coming next.
Estero’s win was very thorough, and very ugly, committing 162 yards in penalties. The Wildcats won’t win many more if they play like this against the elite teams.
KEY STATS: Estero quarterback Tanner Elliott was 13 for 25 for 204 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for another two scores.
North Port running back Jeff Terry had 146 yards rushing on 28 carries and both North Port touchdowns.
QUOTES: “We hurt ourselves all night long on special teams. When you give people that many opportunities, they’re going to take advantage,” North Port head coach Brian Hatler.
“Anytime you win it’s a great thing and should be cherished. There’s a lot to get better from and learn from,” Estero head coach Darren Nelson.
