NORTH PORT — The North Port Youth Athletic Club spring tackle football teams won two of three games in Naples on Saturday.
The Pee Wees blanked the Naples Hurricanes, 19-0; the Mitey Mites won, 26-6 and the North Port Junior Varsity squad lost a close contest, 12-6.
The North Port Pee Wees, coached by Bart Dixon, controlled its game the entire way. Micki Benard scored two touchdowns, one on a 30-yard run and the other on an interception return. Crishon Noble added a 30-yard touchdown run.
“The team did a great job,” Dixon said. “They played much better than last week (the opener) and did well both offensively and defensively.”
All three North Port teams are 1-1 on the season. On Saturday, they play in Cape Coral at the Cape Junior complex. The Pee Wee team will take on the North Fort Myers Knights, the Junior Varsity will play the Naples Bears and the Mitey Mites will meet Cape Junior. The first game will start at 9 a.m.
Many of the NPYAC players play in the Pop Warner Peace River Conference in the fall. About half of the NPYAC players were in Pop Warner last fall, the others are new to competitive tackle football.
